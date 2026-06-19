‘For safe, accessible, victim-centric policing’: Delhi gets its first women police station in North district

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the police station, established in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Special Commissioners of Police, senior officers, members of Resident Welfare Associations, eminent women leaders among others. (Credit: X/@LtGovDelhi)

Delhi on Friday got its first women police station dedicated to handling cases of crimes against women and children in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the police station, established in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi.

A female inspector has been appointed as the Station House Officer. The police station will have a staff strength of 58, including 38 female officers.

The newly established police station, notified on May 25, will have under its jurisdiction the entire North district. The existing Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell of the district has been merged into the new facility, which has been created to provide a safe, accessible, and victim-centric policing environment.