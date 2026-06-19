‘For safe, accessible, victim-centric policing’: Delhi gets its first women police station in North district

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Delhi on Friday got its first women police station dedicated to handling cases of crimes against women and children in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the police station, established in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi.
A female inspector has been appointed as the Station House Officer. The police station will have a staff strength of 58, including 38 female officers.
The newly established police station, notified on May 25, will have under its jurisdiction the entire North district. The existing Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell of the district has been merged into the new facility, which has been created to provide a safe, accessible, and victim-centric policing environment.
Addressing the gathering, LG Sandhu described the inauguration as a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to strengthen the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women and children. He also emphasised that the station would not only investigate crimes, but also serve as a symbol of confidence and trust for women and their families seeking assistance and justice.
“The true success of this initiative will not be measured merely by the number of cases investigated, but by the confidence it instills among women and girls,” he said. He said empowered institutions also carry the responsibility of ensuring safety and reducing crimes against women and that citizens must actively report incidents of injustice and violence.
The women police station will investigate all categories of crimes against women and children in North district, including domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual assault, molestation, stalking and rape. Designed as a women- and child-friendly facility, it will be predominantly staffed by trained women police personnel to ensure a supportive and sensitive environment for complainants.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Special Commissioners of Police, senior officers, members of Resident Welfare Associations, eminent women leaders among others.
Highlighting Delhi Police’s four-pronged strategy for women’s safety — Prevention, Protection, Prompt Investigation, and Participation — Golchha said several women-centric initiatives, including 116 Pink Booths, all-women PCR vans, and self-defence training have been also been taken for over three million women and girls.
The LG, meanwhile, praised initiatives such as the Women Helpline 1091, the ‘Shishtachar’ campaign, and the ‘Sashakti’ self-defence programme. He said that the police station would emerge as a model institution for gender-sensitive policing and set a benchmark for similar initiatives across Delhi and beyond.
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