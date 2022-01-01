Delhi: First tunnelling stretch of Metro Ph-IV completed

The DMRC has completed its first-ever tunnelling stretch of Phase-IV at Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor.

This was achieved with a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breaking through after boring a 1.4 km-long tunnel. The DMRC has been using TBMs for its tunnelling work since Phase 1.

About 50 km of underground sections of the Phase-III corridor was built with this technology.

The Phase-IV project had started at Vikaspuri on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor in October 2020. The main tunnelling work on this stretch commenced in April this year after completing the initial drive. “Despite many constraints posed by the pandemic, work continued and this major milestone was achieved. This tunnel breakthrough using a mammoth 73-metre-long TBM was achieved on Friday,” said a senior DMRC official.

DMRC officials said two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement are being constructed on this stretch which is a part of the 2.2-km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur.