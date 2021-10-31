Delhi’s first pet park opens at Old Rajendra Nagar

Dog lovers have a reason to rejoice with Delhi’s first park for canines being started in Old Rajendra Nagar by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Spread around 1.5 acres, it has swings, green patches for canines, and dog cartoons adorning the walls.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Vishakha Yadav said the park also has swings made from waste material and discarded tyres. “Since the pandemic, pets and their owners have been confined indoors in a limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The park will help pets stay fit and rejuvenate. The aesthetic has been done by Delhi Street Art in a way that animals feel more peaceful here,” she said.

(Express Photo)

Health check-ups and anti-rabies vaccination camps will be organised regularly, with one being held during the inauguration on Sunday, she said.

While the park is presently for dogs, the civic body hopes to target other animals like cats in the future.

The park also has a registration counter where details of pets and owners will be noted down so that responsibility can be fixed in case of any eventuality, said Yadav.

(Express Photo)

She said that in the future, the corporation will explore developing more facilities like stalls selling pet food and accessories and a veterinary clinic with facilities for surgery. “Along with our veterinary department, there are plans to arrange facilities for people to reach out to us regarding health issues of their pets,” she said.

The North MCD wants to use this concept as a model so that more such projects are undertaken, said a senior civic body official.

The South MCD has also planned similar parks in Dwarka or Jangpura. The proposed facility would have pet grooming, an off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, a veterinary clinic with facilities for surgery, a play area, and stalls selling pet food and accessories. It will also have a veterinary clinic, dog trail, and space for running, swimming and digging.

Such dog parks already exist in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Hyderabad started India’s first park for visitors with paws three years ago.