Delhi: First narco test held at BSA hospital

The first narco analysis test was carried out at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, at the city’s first facility for such a test, on Monday.

The facility at the hospital is linked to the Delhi government’s Home Department and the narco analysis tests are to be undertaken by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini. The Delhi High Court has been closely following the setting up of the facility. This will help in resolving cases pending for a long time,” said hospital MD Dr Navneet Goel.