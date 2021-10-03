Delhi’s first integrated flyover-cum-metro viaduct to come up near Soorghat

The Delhi Metro and the Public Works Department (PWD) will build New Delhi’s first integrated flyover-cum-metro viaduct near Soorghat on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of Phase IV, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said Sunday. The flyover and metro viaduct will run parallel to each other. There will also be a vehicle underpass.

The PWD flyover and vehicle underpass are part of a proposed elevated road along the Yamuna river parallel to the Ring Road between Wazirabad flyover (Signature Bridge) and the Ring Road near DND.

Integrated portals will be erected on which a flyover and a viaduct will be placed. The Metro viaduct will be constructed on one side of the portal and the PWD flyover on the other. The two will run parallel to each other for approximately 450 metres. As many as 21 portals will be erected with an average width of 26 metres and a height of 10 metres.

In addition to this, an underpass will be constructed below the portal for vehicular movement from Outer Ring Road towards Signature Bridge. This underpass will merge with the road on the other side of Najafgarh drain.

The Metro viaduct will be 10.5 metres wide and the three-lane flyover will be 10 metres wide. The flyover will run adjacent to an existing flyover which is operational from Wazirabad to ISBT.

While Delhi Metro will construct the portals and the Metro viaduct, the PWD will erect the superstructure for the flyover. The underpass will be constructed by the DMRC.

The work by DMRC is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. “However, given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the completion targets may be reviewed in the future. As part of Phase 4, DMRC is already building two integrated double decker flyovers on which the Metro viaduct and the road flyover will be placed one over the other. However, this particular stretch is unique, since here the flyover and the Metro viaduct will be parallel to each other,” the DMRC spokesperson said.

The structure will be constructed on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor at Soorghat metro station. The corridor is 12.098-km long and comprises eight stations. This extension of the Pink Line will complete the ring of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor and will be the first ring corridor in the country with a length of about 70 km, the spokesperson added.