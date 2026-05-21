Delhi reports its first heat stroke case; here’s how to spot warning signs

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi heatwave: Delhi reported its first heat stroke case this season.
The patient, a 24-year-old man from West Bengal, was admitted to the emergency department at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after he suffered a severe heat stroke while travelling to the national capital by train.
Doctors said the man was brought to the hospital with a very high fever of 105°F, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Initially, doctors suspected he may have suffered a brain stroke, but a brain scan later came back normal.
After a detailed examination, doctors diagnosed him with heat stroke — a serious medical emergency caused by extreme heat exposure.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded the first heatwave day of the month, with dry winds and a searing sun pushing temperatures past 45°C. While Delhi hospitals have not reported any other case of heat stroke, some hospitals said they have been reporting symptoms of heat exhaustion, cramps and rashes which occur due to excessive heat.
Heat stroke protocol
According to the RML’s emergency medicine team, the patient suddenly developed high fever, altered mental state, and involuntary loss of bladder control or leaking of urine during the train journey. “His condition was critical when he arrived at the hospital,” said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director, Professor of Medicine.
Doctors immediately placed him on a ventilator for airway protection and shifted him to the hospital’s dedicated Heat Stroke Unit. Emergency cooling treatment, including cold-water immersion, ice sponging, cold saline, and cooling around the armpits and groin, was started without delay.
Doctors said the patient’s body temperature dropped from 105°F to 102°F after treatment. They said toxicology tests were negative, ruling out poisoning or drug-related causes.
He has been now admitted under the Department of Medicine for further treatment and monitoring.
Warning signs
According to Dr Chauhan, the case underlines the importance of quickly identifying heat stroke and starting rapid cooling treatment, which can be life-saving.
Explaining the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, he said: “Heat exhaustion can cause heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and muscle cramps. Heat stroke is far more serious and may lead to confusion, seizures, unconsciousness, or very high body temperature, making it a medical emergency.”
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats and loses excessive water and salts, usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. If left untreated, it can progress to heat stroke.
He said hospitalisation is necessary if symptoms do not improve, if the person has underlying illnesses, or if signs of heat stroke such as confusion, collapse, breathing difficulty, or seizures develop. Early treatment is crucial to prevent organ damage.
Precautions to take
According to Dr Chauhan, older adults, children, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and pregnant women are among the most vulnerable groups during extreme heat. Lack of access to cooling and hydration can further increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.
People should avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothes, and take breaks in shaded or cool places. Farmers and outdoor workers should try to work during early morning or late evening hours.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram