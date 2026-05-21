Delhi reports its first heat stroke case; here’s how to spot warning signs

Delhi heatwave: A woman covers herself and a kid on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Delhi heatwave: Delhi reported its first heat stroke case this season.

The patient, a 24-year-old man from West Bengal, was admitted to the emergency department at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after he suffered a severe heat stroke while travelling to the national capital by train.

Doctors said the man was brought to the hospital with a very high fever of 105°F, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Initially, doctors suspected he may have suffered a brain stroke, but a brain scan later came back normal.

After a detailed examination, doctors diagnosed him with heat stroke — a serious medical emergency caused by extreme heat exposure.