Delhi: First few months of DTC free rides to women to cost Rs 140 crore

Implementing the free rides scheme for women in public buses between October 29 and March next year will cost the Delhi government Rs 140 crore. The Delhi Assembly Monday cleared the supplementary demands for grants in this regard.

Advertising

Another Rs 150 crore has been set aside for implementing the scheme in the Delhi Metro. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the allocation for Metro has been done so that the scheme can be rolled out in the event of it getting cleared by the authorities concerned.

The DMRC said the proposal needs the clearance of a fare fixation committee, which has not yet been notified by the Union government which is authorised to do so. “Metro said it will take a little time. But we have kept aside the amount so that non-allocation of funds does not become an issue if it is approved,” Sisodia told reporters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already announced that women will be able to avail free rides in buses from October 29.

The government has also allotted Rs 142 crore for deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 42 crore for the RRTS project. Of the 5,558 buses operational on city roads, marshals are present in 3,041 DTC buses.