Delhi: First-ever virtual parade for police

Delhi Police inducted 1,320 constables into the force in a first-ever virtual passing out parade for recruit constables at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) G Kishan Reddy, who was the chief guest, attended the parade from the Police HQ at Jai Singh Road. The event was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. Of the 1,320 recruits, 407 are women.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava welcomed Union Minister Reddy and they gave an “e-salute” to all the constables.

At Jharoda Kalan, the attendees wore face masks and followed social distancing norms.

Reddy congratulated all the trainees for choosing to join social service.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said, “It was a special passing out ceremony.”

