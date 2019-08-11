Delhi: First arrest over triple talaq in the capital

A 38-year-old man was Friday arrested for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, in North Delhi’s Azad Market area. Police said this is the first case in Delhi of a man being arrested over triple talaq.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, had received the approval of the Rajya Sabha on July 30.

The 30-year-old woman told police that her husband allegedly gave her triple talaq on June 23. In her complaint, the woman alleged she had to leave her husband’s home with her six-year-old son the same day. A case has been registered under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

“The woman registered a complaint at Bara Hindu Rao police station Friday. She alleged that her husband pronounced ‘talaq’ three times and later issued a ‘fatwa’ against her over WhatsApp, mentioning that he had given her talaq. We arrested the man from his residence in Azad Market at night. The woman told us the couple married in 2011,” said Nupur Prasad, DCP (North).

A Delhi court granted bail to the woman’s husband after noting that there was no apprehension that he would flee from the law. “His custody does not appear necessary for the purpose of further investigation,” read duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar’s order.

The counsel for the accused argued that there was a matrimonial dispute which led to the filing of a false complaint, while the assistant public prosecutor for the state argued that the woman was tortured by her husband’s family following which a police complaint was filed on April 1, 2019. However, her husband’s family asked her to withdraw the complaint, following which she did so.

“On June 23, the accused and his family members went to the woman’s room and pronounced triple talaq… knowing that her parents were out of the country. The family members of the accused sent fatwas on WhatsApp to the victim’s brother stating that the talaq was complete,” the counsel for the state submitted.

The woman has, for the time being, shifted to her parents’ house. “After he pronounced ‘talaq’ three times, I was told to leave the house with my son. I reached my parents’ house but they weren’t there. After two days, he sent my brother a fatwa on WhatsApp saying that I couldn’t come back to the house and that the talaq was confirmed,” alleged the woman in her complaint to the police.

She also demanded that her husband pay for the minor child’s education and care.

According to neighbours, the man owns a shop and lives with his three siblings and parents in a three-storey house.