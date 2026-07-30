Delhi drops cases against CJP protesters with one condition

Delhi Police use lathicharge and tear gas shells to disperse CJP supporters during their march to Parliament. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Delhi Police have decided to withdraw 13 FIRs filed against protesters over last week’s Cockroach Janta Party’s march to Parliament, but the relief will not extend to people with previous criminal cases or those accused of violence during the demonstration, officials said on Thursday.

Thousands joined the CJP-led march on July 20 to demand government accountability over examination paper leaks, including in NEET-UG, before protesters clashed with security forces near Parliament. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowds and later filed multiple cases over alleged rioting, attacks on personnel and damage to public property.

Several state governments have moved in recent days to withdraw the cases against protesters after the CJP threatened to launch a fresh stir.