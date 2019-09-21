Delhi: Firm redesigning Central Vista to be chosen in October

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has received at least 200 queries from national and international architectural firms since redevelopment/development of the Central Vista, including the Parliament, was announced on September 13, a Ministry official said.

“Before October-end, we will announce the firm that will take over this project. On September 30, we will know the number of firms that have submitted proposals,” said the official.

The official added that the facade of the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the North and South Blocks won’t be touched. “The North and South Blocks are not earthquake-proof, and that will be fixed using advanced technology as it happened in the New Zealand parliament. The Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan, too, will only change from the inside,” said the official.

The Central Vista comprises the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks, Rajpath, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, National Museum, National Archives, IGNCA, Baroda House, Hyderabad House and several other buildings. “Across offices in Central Vista, there are at least 70,000 employees… the aim is to create space in a way that 20 per cent more can be accommodated,” said the official.