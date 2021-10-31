Delhi: Firm proprietor held for ‘embezzling’ govt funds

Police arrested a 59-year-old woman for allegedly embezzling government funds to the tune of Rs 13.85 crore from AIIMS, Delhi. The accused has been identified as Sneh Rani Gupta, a resident of Pitampura.

According to police, Dr Anoop Daga, medical superintendent of Rajender Prasad Eye Centre, AIIMS, lodged a complaint regarding alleged embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore (raised to Rs 13.85 crore during investigation) on account of purchase of linen items etc.

Police said these items were purchased based on forged supply orders and payment was released to the supplier firm, M/s Sneh Enterprises. Investigation revealed that the goods i.e. linen items etc., against which payments were released to accused firm, were never delivered to AIIMS, Delhi, a senior officer said.

The firm’s account statement confirmed receipt of payments for items which were never delivered. Scrutiny of e-way bills revealed that vehicles shown as used for delivery of those goods to AIIMS never delivered the same on any of the dates mentioned, the officer said.

This firm was a supplier and in business with AIIMS since many years. All manual and digital records maintained at AIIMs for the purpose of such supplies revealed criminal misdeeds of the accused in connivance with staff of AIIMS, police said.

The accused secured forged supply orders in connivance with staff of AIIMS. In response to forged supply orders, the accused firm submitted only invoices, delivery challans without physical delivery of goods, Additional CP (EOW) RK Singh said. Gupta was the sole proprietor of the firm M/s Sneh Enterprises, Singh said.