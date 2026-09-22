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Posh hotel office, private chopper, a ‘diplomat’: How Delhi firm pitched ‘Indo-US’ scam

The company allegedly used official-looking documents, national emblems and claims of US government backing to attract investors and dupe them. The Delhi Police have arrested three promoters in the case. All three have since got bail.

Hotel office, chopper, ‘diplomat’: How a firm pitched ‘Indo-US’ scam(from left) VPVV’s promoters Venkita Venkat, Hitesh Kumar & Rahul Rajeev Nair were arrested by the police on August 28. (Express Photo)
Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
8 min readNew DelhiSep 22, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 22, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Last September, Sanjiv Rao made an investment of Rs 1.08 lakh in a Delhi-based company that he had been introduced to through a friend who had already invested in it.

The company, VPVV Techno Construction Pvt. Ltd., had told them it was recognised as ‘Principal Developer’ by the Federal Government of the United States of America and the United States Department of Defence (DOD) to implement a massive infrastructure and development initiative under an ‘Indo-US Pacific Peace Treaty’ project.

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

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