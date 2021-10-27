Delhi: Firefighter, 31, dies after portion of building collapses on him

A 31-year-old firefighter, who was injured while controlling a factory fire, succumbed to injuries Wednesday. Police said the deceased, identified as Praveen Kumar, was posted in the Outer district of Delhi Fire Services. He completed his training in 2019.

He was at the industrial area when he and his team members sustained burn injuries while trying to control a fire in the Bhorgarh area. The men got trapped after a portion of the building collapsed on them.

The incident took place on October 9 and all three firefighters present at the spot were injured.

Kumar was rushed to Lok Nayak hospital where he died during the treatment.

Fire Chief Atul Garg said, “ The fireman sustained burn injuries on duty. The fire was big and Kumar had controlled it but a portion of a building collapsed on him. He was severely injured. We took him to hospital in time but lost him. Doctors told us he suffered a heart failure. ”

The department said Kumar had saved many lives since he joined as a fireman.