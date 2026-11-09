10-year-old dies after firecracker bursts in his hands in Delhi’s Narela

A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker burst in his hands in Outer Delhi’s Narela area, the Delhi Police said.
According to police officers, the incident happened around 9.45 pm on Diwali.
“The child, Rishi, was bursting a flower-pot firecracker (Anar) that he held in his hand in front of his house in Narela area,” said a senior police officer.
The firecracker burst, with the flames burning his chest.
Initially, Rishi screamed for his mother, and the family thought that maybe he got a minor burn, said his elder brother. “But then he fainted and we rushed him to a hospital on a scooter,” he said.
“We all were burning it in our hands. I don’t know what happened, when he did it,” Rishi’s elder brother told reporters.
Police officers said a call was received at 10.50 pm from the hospital that the child was brought dead due to burn injuries caused by a firecracker.
The Delhi Fire Services said that out of the total 281 calls they received on Diwali, at least 24 were related to fire started by bursting crackers.
(This is a developing story)