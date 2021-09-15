Delhi: Storage, sale and use of firecrackers banned during Diwali again

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali this year as well, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday.

Considering the dangerous levels of pollution during Diwali over the last three years, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of firecrackers this year, Kejriwal tweeted. The ban was imposed last year as well.

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

Last year, a delayed imposition of the complete ban on firecrackers had caused losses for traders who had stocked up, Kejriwal said in his tweet. He went on to request traders not to stock up on firecrackers this year.

In 2020, the government had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including those that were considered ‘green’, between November 7 and November 30. The sudden ban of firecrackers when pollution levels shot up had led to losses for traders.

The National Green Tribunal had also banned firecrackers last year from November 9 to November 30 in the National Capital Region and all places where the average air quality in November had dropped below the ‘poor’ category.