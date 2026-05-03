‘Iron grilles, locked terrace door, single entry-exit, central locking’: How a Delhi fire tragedy killed nine members of three families in a four-storey building

A lack of multiple exits, a locked terrace door, and iron grilles covering the rear side of the building led to the deaths of nine members of three families in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area on Sunday morning, officials said.

The four-storey building, located in B Block of Vivek Vihar, has parking on the ground floor and two flats on each of the upper floors. In total, there are eight four-bedroom flats, with two units on each floor, divided into front and rear sections.

At the time of the incident, police officials said residents were asleep when the fire broke out in a second-floor flat on the rear side of the building. “Initial findings suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in that flat,” a senior official said.