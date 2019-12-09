Delhi Fire tragedy: Court sends property owner, manager to 14-day police custody

The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area claimed 43 lives on Sunday. (Express photo) The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area claimed 43 lives on Sunday. (Express photo)

A Delhi court on Friday sent to 14-days police custody, the property owner of the four-storey building and a manager who were arrested by the police in the aftermath of the Anaj Mandi blaze, which killed 43 people.

The two accused were identified as Rehan, the owner of the building and Fukhran. The police told the court that they needed the two accused person’s custody to ascertain the identity of the people who were given rooms on rent by the accused persons.

“43 innocent people from Bihar, Purnia, Samastipur have died in this blaze. It is a very sensitive issue. We may also have a law and order problem on our hands. We arrested them yesterday and we need their custody otherwise it would be injustice,” Inspector Kumar told the court.

The police have booked them under section 304 and 308 of IPC at Sadar Bazar police station.

The two accused persons were produced around 3:30 pm before Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kumar today. The IO in the case, told the court that various units housed in the building mainly compromised of bag making and plastic frame moulding units where around 70-80 people worked.

The police said both the accused persons are childhood friends and have been working together since 2003. They also have prepared a list of various properties that have been given to other people and told the court that some of their names and addresses are not yet ascertained.

Several of the dead are yet to be identified. The police also informed that FSL teams have been deputed to the spot, the premises have been sealed for further investigation.

