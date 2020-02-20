Delhi Fire Services revokes suspension of five-star hotel licence

Delhi Police is also reviewing its cessation order on the hotel. DCP, police licencing, Asif Mohammad Ali said, “They have submitted a letter for removal of the cessation order… It is under review.” Delhi Police is also reviewing its cessation order on the hotel. DCP, police licencing, Asif Mohammad Ali said, “They have submitted a letter for removal of the cessation order… It is under review.”

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Wednesday revoked the suspension of fire safety licence of The Park hotel on Parliament Street, where a fire had broken out Saturday. An inspection carried out by the DFS has concluded that the hotel is complying with the safety norms now.

The fire had broken out in the five-star hotel’s basement on February 15 due to a short circuit. Around 15 people, including nine Norwegian citizens, were injured in the incident.

DFS director Atul Garg said, “We had noticed shortcomings in the fire safety measures and suspended the licence asking them to comply by February 18. They have now complied with the measures.”

Delhi Police is also reviewing its cessation order on the hotel. DCP, police licencing, Asif Mohammad Ali said, “They have submitted a letter for removal of the cessation order… It is under review.”

A statement released by the hotel said, “We had received a suspension notice from the Fire Department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements… We complied with it. Following which, the Fire Department visited the premises and conducted an inspection to verify…on 18th February, 2020… After a thorough check done by the Fire Department yesterday, the hotel has received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored.”

