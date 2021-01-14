Delhi: Fire service hands over 2,171 names

Days before the Covid vaccine rollout in the capital, the Delhi Fire Services has put in names of its 2,171 officers and personnel as frontline workers for the vaccine.

Days before the Covid vaccine rollout in the capital, the Delhi Fire Services has put in names of its 2,171 officers and personnel as frontline workers for the vaccine. DFS has planned to vaccinate all its personnel since most of them have performed either rescue or firefighting operations during the pandemic.

DFS chief Atul Garg told The Indian Express, “We want everyone to be vaccinated so that we can safely continue our work. During the pandemic there were instances when we had to go into Covid facilities or hospitals to douse the fire. We have submitted all the names to the Centre for their database”

Till date, over 200 firefighters in the DFS have been infected with Covid. The distribution of the vaccine in the unit has been divided into three groups – A, B and C. A total of 36 officers have been put in the group A which includes senior officers.