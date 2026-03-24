4 new fire stations,6 more skylifts: Delhi Fire Service budget raised to Rs 674 cr in push to modernise infra

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget 2026 - 27 during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a major push to modernise the emergency response infrastructure, the Delhi government has raised the budget of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) by about 27% from Rs 530 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 674 crore for the financial year 2026–27.

The enhanced allocation aims to strengthen firefighting capabilities through the procurement of advanced equipment, including six Bronto Skylift hydraulic platforms, and the establishment of four new fire stations across the Capital. Presently, the DFS has three such hydraulic platforms and 71 fire stations.

While announcing the Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that numerous fire accidents occur every year in the city. In the event of a fire in the narrow lanes of the city, single-entry households, congested slum settlements, and unauthorised colonies, it becomes extremely difficult to control the blaze, she underlined.