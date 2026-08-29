6-m fire access, fire lifts, refuge areas — Delhi tightens safety norms for high-rises

Six-metre fire engine access, protected exits, fire lifts, sprinkler and fire-suppression systems, emergency power back-ups, fire control rooms and fire-check floors and refuge areas – these are among the key safety requirements that all high-rise buildings in Delhi should fulfill under a new 18-point fire safety framework notified by the government.

The Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Home department on August 28, link the minimum fire prevention and safety standards for buildings to their height and occupancy category under the amended Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL).

The amendments come in the wake of major fire incidents at Malviya Nagar Bed and Breakfast, Palam and Vivek Vihar that together claimed nearly 41 lives and left several people injured.

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Home Minister Ashish Sood said the revised rules would align Delhi’s fire safety standards with the UBBL. “Safety and security of every citizen of Delhi is our government’s topmost priority,” he said, adding that the new framework introduces modern and mandatory safety measures across buildings.

“A standardised auditor inspection checklist will bring complete transparency and accountability to safety compliance. We are committed to building a safer, more resilient, and modern Delhi,” he said.

The 18-point framework covers access for fire engines; protection of exits; fire and smoke barriers; extinguishers and hose reels; automatic fire detection and alarm systems; public address and voice evacuation systems; sprinklers and fire-suppression systems; internal and yard hydrants; fire pumps and firefighting water storage.

It also provides for exit signage and floor markings; fire towers and fire lifts; emergency power supply for critical fire safety equipment; fire check floors and refuge areas; fire control rooms with automated continuous monitoring systems; manually operated electronic fire alarms and specialised fire protection systems.

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Further, the amended rules give the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) director powers to prescribe additional fire prevention and safety measures for buildings or occupancies where such provisions are not specified in the building bye-laws. These measures may be based on international standards prescribed by the fire prevention wing.

Moreover, the government may relax, modify or remove specific requirements for certain classes of occupancy or buildings in special areas. This can also apply to buildings that have been constructed or were under construction before the rules come into force, provided reasons are recorded in writing.

Importantly, the new rules will take effect only from the date the amended UBBL-2016 is notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Home department notification clarifies that applications pending on the date of commencement will continue to be processed under the provisions in force on the date of application submission.

An official said that structural and non-structural audits currently conducted for commercial buildings were until now the responsibility of MCD but as the rules were not clear, DFS was largely was conducting such audits.

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“Now, the structural audit part will be conducted by the MCD and other agencies such as NDMC and DDA, as it will be included in the building bye-laws. These are the authorities that approve the building map before construction,” the official said.

“The non-structural audit will be conducted by Fire department,” the official added.

This is significant as the revised framework places structural compliance with the agencies responsible for approving building plans, while leaving fire safety compliance and non-structural fire audits with the DFS.