Does your building meet Delhi’s new fire safety standards? Check list

The DFS has directed owners and occupiers of these categories of buildings to provide fire prevention and fire safety measures as prescribed under the National Building Construction Standards-2026 (Part-F) and apply to the department for the certificate. (Source: File)

Residential buildings taller than 15 metres or comprising five or more storeys will be required to obtain a Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) from the fire department.

This also applies to underground structures comprising two or more levels.

These rules are part of a fresh public notice issued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to regulate fire norms across the city after the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy that left 23, including several foreign nationals, dead.

Under this, owners and occupiers of several categories of buildings will now need to obtain a mandatory FSC.

Home Minister Ashish Sood had earlier told The Indian Express that, “90 per cent of buildings in the city do not have a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department… To address the situation, the government is working on strictly enforcing rules and fire norms to avoid untoward incidents.”