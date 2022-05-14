Delhi fire: Office building ‘did not have MCD clearance’

A day after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the building did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department but admitted there was a delay on the part of the department because of traffic congestion.

Garg told The Indian Express on Saturday that the building did not have the fire no-objection certificate and clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “It seems the entire building was illegal,” he said. “Most of the bodies were recovered from the second floor. We searched the third floor today and now the rescue operation is over,” he added.

As per call logs, police received the first call at 4.40pm and within seven minutes, one motor vehicle of the police reached the spot, followed by the Mundka station house officer, who reached there at 4.48pm. “We reached within 5 to 10 mins after receiving the first police control room call,” DCP (outer district) Sameer Sharma said.

Garg has admitted that there was a delay, but it happened because of traffic congestion. “We sent the first fire tender at around 4.50pm and others got stuck in a traffic jam. In total, we sent 40 fire tenders,” he said.

Garg said the fire department first received a call at 4.40pm and was informed that the location was a factory. “Assuming it was a factory fire, we sent 10 fire tenders to the spot. We were not told about the number of people trapped inside. The fire broke out on the first floor and spread to other floors within an hour. We found that people were trapped inside. It is an office space where WiFi routers, CCTVs and other devices were stored. We called cranes and ambulances for help,” he said.

The police registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal intimidation) at the Mundka police station. They have arrested the company’s owners, Harish Goel and Varun Goel.