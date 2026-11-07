Mobile shop, car showroom, garment unit: Delhi sees 3 blazes in a day

Three fires broke out at commercial establishments in different parts of Delhi on Friday with the most serious incident reported at Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market where a blaze at a mobile accessories shop spread through a four-storey building prompting the deployment of 22 fire tenders, police said.

Two other fires were reported at a Kia showroom near Saket Metro station and a garment lace shop in New Azadpur, officers said, adding that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents. At the Gaffar Market, the fire broke out at Puri Plaza in Chain Wali Gali around 1:28 am on Friday. Police suspect the fire originated on the ground floor, where mobile batteries were stored, before spreading to the upper floors.

Overheating or overcharging of batteries is being considered a possible cause though the exact reason will be established after an investigation, police said. Around 22 fire tenders, three ambulances and two PCR vehicles were deployed to contain the fire. The fire caused extensive property damage, police said.

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The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the Electrical Inspector will submit reports to determine the cause, officers said. A forensic team will examine the premises for other combustible materials, while police will seek a structural safety assessment from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD said the building at Karol Bagh had an approved building plan dating back to 2005. The old, occupied property comprises a basement, ground floor and three upper floors. MCD said it had received no recent complaints regarding fire hazards, battery storage or electrical wiring. It added that the building was protected from punitive action under the Delhi Special Provisions laws.

The incident prompted the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to seek round-the-clock deployment of fire tenders, and firefighting teams at 20 major markets until Bhai Dooj on November 11. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the traders’ body sought that one lane in each market be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

The CTI proposed a Rs 100crore ‘Traders’ Fire Disaster Fund’, seeking assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh or interest-free loans for small traders affected by fires.

Meanwhile, in South Delhi, a fire broke out at a Kia showroom near Saket Metro station around 3.45 pm. According to the DCP, South District, 12-15 people stranded on the rooftop were rescued, while four others were evacuated from the rear of the building. Two women suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were hospitalised. Their condition was stable. Five fire tenders and six ambulances were deployed. Six vehicles were also reportedly affected in the blaze, police said.

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Another fire was also reported at a garment lace shop in Shanti Mohalla, New Azadpur, around 8: 40 am. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by afternoon. Azadpur Market head Abhay Jain said a short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire. The shop was closed at the time, and no one was inside, police said.