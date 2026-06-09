Family wiped out in a week: Man who lost 8 of his own in Delhi fire dies

The family had come to Delhi after Radhe Shyam, in his 70s, had been in the Intensive Care Unit of Max Hospital for several days. His son, Vivek Aggarwal rented rooms at Flourish Stays, a bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani, just minutes from the hospital. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Days after eight members of his extended family died in a fire at a South Delhi Bed & Breakfast establishment, Radhe Shyam Aggarwal passed away at Max Hospital in Saket around noon Tuesday.

Vijay Agrawal (53), a relative, confirmed his passing.

Radhe Shyam, in his 70s, had been suffering from a heart ailment and was on ventilator support for the past few days, a close relative said. He had been admitted to the hospital just three days before the deadly fire.

The family, including Radhe Shyam’s son Vivek, had travelled to Delhi after doctors informed them that his condition was critical. “We did not tell him about the tragedy… Vivek was his only child,” said a relative,