Family wiped out in a week: Man who lost 8 of his own in Delhi fire dies

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Days after eight members of his extended family died in a fire at a South Delhi Bed & Breakfast establishment, Radhe Shyam Aggarwal passed away at Max Hospital in Saket around noon Tuesday.
Vijay Agrawal (53), a relative, confirmed his passing.
Radhe Shyam, in his 70s, had been suffering from a heart ailment and was on ventilator support for the past few days, a close relative said. He had been admitted to the hospital just three days before the deadly fire.
The family, including Radhe Shyam’s son Vivek, had travelled to Delhi after doctors informed them that his condition was critical. “We did not tell him about the tragedy… Vivek was his only child,” said a relative,
The family was scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for a wedding next month, the relative added. “We were all happy. Now everything is gone.”
Last week, Vivek had rented rooms at Flourish Stays, a bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani located just minutes from the hospital. He was staying there with his mother Premlata, his wife Tarjani, and their two daughters, Jivisha and Varyia.
Also staying at the hotel were Vivek’s maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Kishangarh, and his mother’s sister Kamla and her husband Jimri, who had also come to Delhi to be near Radhe Shyam.
The family had chosen the hotel because of its proximity to the hospital, Prem Bansal, Vivek’s father-in-law, had said earlier. “They wanted to be near Radhe Shyam…”
On the morning of June 3, all eight family members died in the fire at the hotel.
A total of 22 people were killed in the blaze, including nine Indian nationals and 13 foreign citizens.
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