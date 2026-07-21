Woman, her two minor children die in fire at Lodhi Colony residence in Delhi

According to neighbours, besides the couple and their two daughters, Mohit's mother Sarita also lived at the residence spread across the second and third floor of the building. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A woman and her two daughters – aged 8 and 12 – died in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a residential building in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Akanksha Sharma (40), Maheen (8) and Aradhya (12), residents of B Block at B K Dutt Colony. At the time of the incident, other family members, including Akanksha’s husband Mohit Sharma, were present in their home on the second floor, DCP (South) Anant Mittal said. Mohit is a lawyer in the Delhi High Court, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the fire at 10.21am. Three fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze and it was brought under control at 11.10 am.