Delhi fire: Five dead, 11 injured as fire engulfs multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar

At least 20 people were rescued from the spot. At least 20 people were rescued from the spot.

A multi storey building wqas gutted in fire in Delhi Zakir Nagar area. (Source: ANI)

At least five people are feared dead and 11 injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area late Tuesday night, news agency ANI reported. At least 20 people were rescued from the spot.

The fire has been doused, and the injured are being treated at a local hospital.

The reason behind the outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

Doctor Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Holy Family Hospital told ANI, “Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in Pediatric ICU.”

