Thursday, January 09, 2020

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Patparganj, one dead

As many as 32 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The firefighting is underway and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2020 8:06:57 am
The fire broke out at a paper printing press.

At least one person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial area of East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported.

The blaze that started from the ground floor a building soon reached the second floor. One person was rescued and moved to a nearby hospital, said the police.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

