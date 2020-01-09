Delhi: Fire breaks out in Patparganj, one dead

The fire broke out at a paper printing press. The fire broke out at a paper printing press.

At least one person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial area of East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported.

As many as 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation is underway and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze.

The firefighting operation is underway and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze. The firefighting operation is underway and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze.

The blaze that started from the ground floor a building soon reached the second floor. One person was rescued and moved to a nearby hospital, said the police.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App