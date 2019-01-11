Fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, no casualties

A major fire broke out in a furniture market in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area in the late hours of Thursday. No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More than 30 fire engines were pressed into service after the fire erupted in Lakkar Market. A timber godown and a few huts, housing combustible materials, were gutted in the fire, Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service, said.

“The fire occurred at about 11 pm on Thursday night. It started from a slum-dwelling and spread to areas nearby as the fire brigade team had trouble reaching the site. However, the firefighter teams acted very swiftly after reaching and it was their coordinated effort that prevented the fire from spreading to more buildings,” an eye witness told news agency ANI.

The blaze was brought under control early on Friday morning.