Delhi: Fire kills four in Seemapuri area

Four members of a family died after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Tuesday.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit because of an electric mosquito repellent diffuser.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Hori Lal (59), his wife, Reena (55), son Ashu (24) and daughter Rohini (18).

“The incident took place at around 3 am when they all were sleeping on the second floor of their house. Lal’s other son, Akshay (22) was sleeping on the first floor and was rescued from the building,” a senior police officer said.

The fire started at around 3 am, but it was noticed by the neighbours at around 4 am and they made a PCR call at 4.05 am. “Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. All the victims were asleep and they died due to suffocation. Their bodies also had minor burn injuries,” an officer said. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and a post mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death.