At least 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh

At least seventeen people were killed in a fire that broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday morning. At least 25 fire tenders responded to a call at 4.30 am this morning to conduct rescue operations. While 13 bodies were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, the remaining four were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College and BLK Hospital. The victims also include a woman and a child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the death toll could further rise. The four-storey hotel, which had 35 rooms, was completely booked by a family which was in Delhi for a function, Garg added.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YH2CZO6u3D — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

This comes a week after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. According to officials, 66 patients were in the hospital, including 16 in the ICU, when the fire broke out around noon. No one was seriously injured and all the patients were evacuated, with most transferred to the hospital’s branch in Sector 11, a few hundred metres away.