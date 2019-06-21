Delhi: Fire at Kalindi Kunj furniture market brings metro’s Magenta Line services to a halt; no casualties reported

Toggle Menu
The DMRC issuing a statement said, "Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience."

Kalindi Kunj fire: The Delhi Metro in a statement said train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section.” (Express)

A fire broke out at a furniture market near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj metro station Friday morning and 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported, however train movement along the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has been stopped temporarily due to the smoke emerging from the fire, ANI reported.

“No injuries till now. Fire fighting operation underway,” an official told ANI.

Services have not resumed yet, DMRC said in their latest tweet. (Express)

The services between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden metro stations were also halted but it was running short loops between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations. Services have not resumed yet, DMRC said in their latest tweet.

