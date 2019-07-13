At least three dead in fire at Delhi’s Jhilmil industrial area

At least three people, including two women, were killed in a fire that broke out at a fire in the national capital Saturday. The incident took place in a hardware factory in Shahdara’s Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, PTI reported.

According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The factory engulfed in the fire manufacture s plastic and rubber sanitary items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said that two women and a man died in the fire. Rescue operations are underway and the fire officials are trying to ascertain if more people are trapped in the building.