Toggle Menu
At least three dead in fire at Delhi’s Jhilmil industrial areahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-fire-jhilmil-industrial-area-delhi-police-shahdara-5827671/

At least three dead in fire at Delhi’s Jhilmil industrial area

The incident took place in a hardware factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am.

Delhi, Delhi news, Delhi fire, Shahdara fire, Shahdara Jhilmil industrial area, Delhi fire agency, Delhi Police, Arvind kejriwal, India News, Indian Express
 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Representational)

At least three people, including two women, were killed in a fire that broke out at a fire in the national capital Saturday. The incident took place in a hardware factory in Shahdara’s Jhilmil industrial area around 9 am, PTI reported.

According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The factory engulfed in the fire manufacture s plastic and rubber sanitary items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said that two women and a man died in the fire. Rescue operations are underway and the fire officials are trying to ascertain if more people are trapped in the building.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chandigarh: It can take up to a year to seek permission for cutting a tree here
2 Panchkula gate construction leads to long jams
3 Punjab: Sukhbir Badal protests against power tariff hike, AAP questions his right