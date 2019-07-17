Delhi: Fire in SBI building, no casualty

Toggle Menu
"The fire broke out in an office on the sixth floor of the SBI building," Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. The firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8.30 am, he said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain what caused the fire.

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the State Bank of India (SBI) building on Sansad Marg here on Thursday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injury was reported, they added.

The fire department was alerted about the blaze at 8.10 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

