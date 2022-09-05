scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Delhi: Fire at building near Chandni Chowk metro station, no casualties

Around 40 fire tenders and more than 150 fire personnel were pressed into action to bring the fire under control, said DFS officials.

A firefighter at the site near Chandni Chowk Metro Station in Delhi. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building near Delhi Metro’s Chandni Chowk station in North District Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has said. The DFS said that no casualties were reported yet.

A call was received around 10.40 pm regarding the fire and around 40 fire tenders were dispatched from all over Delhi, it said. DFS officials at the site said that the fire had been brought under control with ten fire tenders at the spot currently.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “initially six fire tenders were rushed to the site, later fire call was upgraded to ‘serious’ and a total of 40 fire tenders were pressed into action. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed and the fire is under control now.”

More from Delhi

Visuals from the site at night appeared to show intense flames and dense smoke at the time. DFS officials said that cooling operations were being done from the outside as a part of the building had collapsed. They also noted difficulty in accessing the blaze due to narrow lanes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:39:42 am
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 Pro live video surfaces online, shows notch display options

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement