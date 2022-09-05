Delhi: Fire at building near Chandni Chowk metro station, no casualties

A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building near Delhi Metro’s Chandni Chowk station in North District Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has said. The DFS said that no casualties were reported yet.

A call was received around 10.40 pm regarding the fire and around 40 fire tenders were dispatched from all over Delhi, it said. DFS officials at the site said that the fire had been brought under control with ten fire tenders at the spot currently.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “initially six fire tenders were rushed to the site, later fire call was upgraded to ‘serious’ and a total of 40 fire tenders were pressed into action. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed and the fire is under control now.”

Visuals from the site at night appeared to show intense flames and dense smoke at the time. DFS officials said that cooling operations were being done from the outside as a part of the building had collapsed. They also noted difficulty in accessing the blaze due to narrow lanes.