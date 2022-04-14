Delhi: Fire calls up as temperatures soar, DFS says ready with manpower, equipment

From deploying its 1,800 staff to residential areas, markets, and agricultural lands to keeping stations filled with adequate firefighting equipment and water, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they have made special arrangements to cater to the increasing number of fire calls this summer season.

Officials on Monday said they received 1,341 fire calls in the first 10 days of April. The fire department has been facing several challenges as there’s an 8 per cent increase in the fire calls this month already because of the harsh weather conditions.

According to the data shared by the fire department, 1,230 calls were reported from April 1 to April 10 last year with a minimum of 98 calls per day. This year in April, at least 120-130 fire calls are reported every day. The calls are expected to rise because of garbage fires, the heat, and short circuits in residential and commercial areas.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “We respond to calls of fire, building collapse, bird/animal rescue etc. Our staff has been instructed to respond as quickly as possible. The weather this year is definitely posing a challenge because we are seeing more garbage and house fires. The heat causes fire in dry leaves/waste and affects electricity units. We expect more small fires at places such as the Ghazipur landfill site. Our staff will always help in firefighting and rescue operations…”

Fire officials also said that most of the fire incidents take place in residential areas and commercial buildings where no fire safety equipment is present and the owners don’t have fire NOC.

“Our teams struggle to reach narrow lanes. Also, the hot weather makes it difficult to stand and work in the sun for hours. There can also be a deficiency of water resources at times. We have instructed people to get NOCs for their businesses and even introduced an online portal…,” said an officer.

In 2020, during the first coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, officials noted a slump in fire calls. A total of 543 fire calls were reported from April 1 to April 10 that year. In 2019, during the same period, over 961 fire calls were reported in Delhi, said officials.

S K Dua, senior division in charge at DFS, said, “We see many fires at banquet halls, markets and houses every day in the South district. Our teams always coordinate with the police and try to reach them within 5-10 minutes. Most of the fires can be caused by short circuits and minor negligence at homes or shops. We also deploy our fire tenders at different spots to cater to calls quickly”.