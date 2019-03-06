Fire breaks out at CGO Complex, in New Delhi; 24 fire tenders at the spot

Toggle Menu
Fire at CGO Complex, New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex, as many as 24 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze.

CGO complex fire: The building, earlier known as Paryawaran Bhawan, houses many important central government offices. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Fire at CGO Complex: A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in New Delhi Wednesday morning. As many as 24 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire broke out a little after 8 am, just before office hours. Officials at the spot have not commented on whether there were people inside the building but rescue operations are underway.

“A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he’s safe now, they said, adding fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames,” PTI quoted officials of Delhi Fire Services as saying.

CGO complex fire: The fire broke out a little after 8 am, just before office hours. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The building, earlier known as Paryawaran Bhawan, houses many important central government offices. The 11-storeyed building also houses several ministries including the Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

CGO complex fire: The cause of the blaze is not yet known.  (ANI)

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

