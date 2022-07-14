Delhi: Fire breaks out at Paharganj hotel, 10 rescued

A fire broke out in a three-storey hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj area Thursday morning and ten people were rescued by firefighters. There was no casualty or injury to anyone, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

DFS chief Atul Garg said that the cause of the fire, which started on the second floor of the building, was not known. A call was received around 4.25 am about the fire, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused at around 5 am, he said.

Visuals from the site showed firefighters setting up extendable ladders to rescue occupants of rooms in the second and third floors.