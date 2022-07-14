scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Paharganj hotel, 10 rescued

There was no casualty or injury to anyone. The cause of the fire, which started on the second floor of the building, was not known, according to Delhi Fire Service.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 10:38:37 am
Visuals from the site showed firefighters setting up extendable ladders to rescue occupants of rooms.

A fire broke out in a three-storey hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj area Thursday morning and ten people were rescued by firefighters. There was no casualty or injury to anyone, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

DFS chief Atul Garg said that the cause of the fire, which started on the second floor of the building, was not known. A call was received around 4.25 am about the fire, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused at around 5 am, he said.

More from Delhi

Visuals from the site showed firefighters setting up extendable ladders to rescue occupants of rooms in the second and third floors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement