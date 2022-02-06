Delhi: Fire breaks out at Karkardooma court, documents gutted

A fire broke out inside the courtroom of an Additional Sessions Judge at Karkardooma court early on Sunday. No casualties were reported, but several court documents and furniture were gutted.

It is suspected that a short circuit near the courtroom led to the fire which later spread to the corridor. Officials said the fire spread to two different floors of the same court building and several teams were rushed to douse the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call around 3.25 am about a fire in court no. 52 at Karkardooma Court, CBD Shahdara. Twelve fire tenders were deployed and 50 firemen worked for over two hours to control the blaze.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “The fire was brought under control at 5.20 am. It was in the courtroom of an ASJ and in the corridor on the second floor of the building.”

The Delhi Police have been informed and they will look into the matter.