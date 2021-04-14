Delhi: Fire breaks out at ITO’s Central Revenue building, no casualty reported

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A fire broke out at the Central Revenue building in central Delhi’s ITO on Wednesday evening. The police said no casualty was reported.

The Delhi Fire Services department said they rushed to the spot with 14 fire tenders to control the fire. The fire started on the fourth floor of the building.

The police said employees from the building were evacuated immediately and the area around the building was barricaded.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said, “We received a call around 6.15 pm about the fire. The fire was on the fourth floor in the office. During the fire-fighting operation, everyone was rescued in time and nobody was injured. The fire was doused within an hour.”

Furniture and electronic items were gutted in the fire. Officials said no major damage has been caused to the building.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.