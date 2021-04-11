Delhi: Fire breaks out at furniture market in Shastri Park

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said they received a call around 12.45 am on Sunday about the fire. (ANI)

More than 200 shops were gutted in a furniture market after a major fire broke out inside a shop in Delhi’s Shastri Park Saturday midnight.

The Delhi Fire Services said no casualties were reported but half of the market is gutted and a cooling operation is currently underway.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief said they received a call around 12.45 am on Sunday about the fire.

By the time firemen reached the spot, many shops were in flames and the fire had spread to furniture and raw material lying outside the shops, thus creating a lot of smoke.

Officials said more than 27 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters helped in dousing the fire. All workers and guards at the market were rescued by fire officials and locals in time. None of them sustained injuries.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.