Delhi: Fire doused at Congress HQ on Akbar Road

A fire broke out at the Seva Dal office at 26 Akbar Road, which is part of the Congress party headquarters, officials said Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services said the fire was brought under control within an hour and no casualties were reported.

A fire official said, “We received a call around 7.10 pm from the INC office in New Delhi. The fire had started on the terrace. We rushed with two fire tenders and doused it. It is suspected that a short circuit in the AC compressor or dry leaves on the terrace caused the fire. The matter will be investigated.”

The office was closed at the time, and the caretaker and guards alerted the police and fire services.