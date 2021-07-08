Delhi: Fire breaks out at CBI office

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said they received a call from CBI Headquarters, Lodhi Road at 11.36 am. (Screengrab)

A fire broke out inside the Central Bureau of Investigation building in Delhi on Thursday morning. Officials said nobody at the headquarters was injured and the fire was doused in an hour.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said they received a call from CBI Headquarters, Lodhi Road at 11.36 am.

“There was a fire in the basement inside the AC Plant room. We sent six fire tenders and the fire was controlled in 20-30 minutes. We suspect an electric cable or transformer caught fire which later spread to the room,” said Garg.

Staffers found smoke billowing from the basement after which officers at the HQ were evacuated immediately.