Delhi: Fires break out at Azad Market, Anand Parbat area; 5 injured

Several shops in three buildings caught fire in North Delhi’s Azad Market on Saturday morning. The police received information at 4.40 am that fire had engulfed establishments in Azad Market’s main road area. Presently, the fire has been extinguished and there are no casualties, said fire officials.

“The main building where the fire had broken out collapsed. The entire structure had some small shops of paint, tripal, bag-making among others,” said DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

In one adjoining shop where welding was being carried out, a cylinder blast also took place which led to minor injuries to five persons who are currently safe, police said.

“We received a call at 8.40 am and immediately 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire. The flames were brought under control by 8.30 am,” a senior fire official said.

Officials are currently ascertaining the cause of fire and an electrical short-circuit is suspected to be one of the reasons behind the incident.

Kalsi said at present, there are five fire tenders at the spot and the fire is doused. “Disaster management teams along JCBs have been called to remove the debris of the collapsed building. Legal action being initiated,” Kalsi said.

Meanwhile, when the fire fighters were dousing the fire in Azad Market, they received another call from Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area about a fire incident in an electrical components manufacturing factory. Six fire-fighters were among nine people who were injured while trying to douse a blaze at an electrical components manufacturing factory in Anand Parbat area on Saturday morning.

“It is suspected that the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded around 5:15 am. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by around 7:05 am,” an official said. Six fire department personnel, a policeman, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official and a local were injured, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.