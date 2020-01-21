Delhi: Fire at transport dept office, no casualty

The fire started due to a short-circuit in the server room of the office’s first floor. (PTI) The fire started due to a short-circuit in the server room of the office’s first floor. (PTI)

A fire broke out inside the Delhi Transport department’s office in North Delhi’s Civil Lines Monday, destroying several files and machines.

The Delhi Fire Services rushed eight fire tenders to the spot, as the fire spread to a few rooms on the first floor.

DFS Director Atul Garg said, “We got a call around 8.40 am. The fire started due to a short-circuit in the server room on the first floor. Nine rooms were damaged on the first two floors. No casualty was reported. There was nobody in the rooms where the fire spread.”

A senior transport department official said, “The fire affected only a portion of the headquarters. The main damage occurred at the Central Operations, Command and Control (OCC) Centre.” Officials said as per the preliminary report, the fire started from the diary and dispatch section and spread to other rooms, including the OCC.

“The fire was doused at 10.40 am and public services were resumed post noon. As a safety measure, the electricity supply was shut for three-four hours. A probe will be conducted to check for damage to data and machines,” said an official from the office.

Officials added that all important records of the transport department are safe. Only a few files from the planning branch and secretariat (policy) branch were affected.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App