Delhi: Fire at seminar room of LNJP Hospital, no casualties reported

A fire broke out inside a seminar hall at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital early on Monday. Over 10 patients and staffers were evacuated and shifted to other rooms by doctors and firefighters, said officials. No casualties were reported.

Police said the fire started in a small space where batteries and mattresses are stored and spread to the hall. The Delhi Fire Services rushed six tenders to the spot and controlled the blaze in an hour.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “The fire call was made at 12.20 am. Officials said the fire was also in the Emergency ward. We rushed there with over 50 firemen and found fire in a hall. There were charging equipment, batteries and other items stored there.”

Few of the patients were shifted to other floors and the Emergency ward was closed for some time.

The cause of the fire isn’t known but police suspect that it started from the electric meter in the hall.

No FIR or case has been registered in the matter.

According to DFS, more than 50 such incidents have taken inside Delhi hospitals in the last year. The hospital is set to have a mini-fire station with staffers and fire tenders to cater to situations faster.