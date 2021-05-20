Delhi: Fire at ESI Hospital in Punjab Bagh, patients rescued

The incident took place at a non-covid block of the hospital.

A fire broke out at ESI hospital in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the fire started from Operation Theater on the third floor and spread to other wards. More than 50 patients were evacuated in time and they are now in other wards.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said, “We received a call around 1.17 pm about the fire near OT room at a hospital. We rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders.”

Officials said medical staffers helped evacuate patients in time. The fire was controlled in an hour and a rescue operation has been initiated.

Officials said some medical equipment caught fire at the hospital. The incident took place at a non-covid block of the hospital.