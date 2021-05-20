Delhi: Fire at ESI Hospital in Punjab Bagh, patients rescued

May 20, 2021 3:05:52 pm
A fire broke out at ESI hospital in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the fire started from Operation Theater on the third floor and spread to other wards. More than 50 patients were evacuated in time and they are now in other wards.
Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said, “We received a call around 1.17 pm about the fire near OT room at a hospital. We rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders.”
Officials said medical staffers helped evacuate patients in time. The fire was controlled in an hour and a rescue operation has been initiated.
Officials said some medical equipment caught fire at the hospital. The incident took place at a non-covid block of the hospital.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-