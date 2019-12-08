Delhi Anaj Mandi fire Highlights: Police arrest factory owner, manager; register case

A fire broke out in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Sunday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) A fire broke out in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Sunday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire Highlights The Delhi Police on Sunday evening arrested Rehan, the paper factory owner, and his manager Fukran, after forty-three people were killed in a massive fire that swept through the building at Anaj Mandi in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road early in the day.

At least 50 people have been rescued so far. The fire, which erupted due to a short-circuit, has been doused and rescue efforts are underway.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. The government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”

The incident came to light when the fire department received a call at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Several people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.