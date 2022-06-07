Delhi: FIR against Kailash Colony café-bar after IPS officer’s name crops up in ‘brawl’

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a café-cum-bar in Kailash Colony for violating the norms by operating even after 1 am. On Saturday, IPS officer Shankar Choudhary’s name had cropped up in connection with an incident at the café-cum-bar, where a woman was injured after she got hit on the head with a glass.

As per the general diary document, a PCR call was received at 3.05 am and a man alleged that DCP Choudhary, after consuming alcohol, smashed a glass on his wife’s head and fought with someone. The woman, a designer who lives in Noida, was taken to Max Hospital where she received three stitches. The Delhi Police, however, clarified later in the day that the DCP’s name came up due to a miscommunication and that the matter had been resolved as it was a family issue.

An officer said the police lodged an FIR under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Greater Kailash police station against the owner of Uncultured café-cum-bar, Sky Culture.

Data provided by the south district police has revealed that this is not the first time that an FIR has been registered against the café-cum-bar. Since 2020, there have been two FIRs under IPC Section 188 and three kalandras (legal proceedings) under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) against it.

Sources told The Indian Express that the woman and her husband were attending a birthday party organised by a south-Delhi based real estate businessman at the bar. The DCP and his family were at the same party.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “A PCR call was received in the early hours of June 4 at Greater Kailash police station in which it was mentioned that an officer of Delhi Police, of the rank of DCP, assaulted a woman at a birthday party in a private club. Subsequently, a video clip of the victim was received wherein she stated that she along with her family were celebrating the birthday of a family member.”

She further stated, “The officer concerned was also present (at the club) with his family. During the function, a glass fell on the woman and she was injured. Her husband was infuriated… as one person in the party was playing with the glass at that time. Due to a miscommunication, the name of the DCP cropped up in the ensuing commotion. The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue.”

The order issued on Saturday evening by DCP (headquarters) Mahesh Batra, from the office of the Commissioner of Police, had stated: “Shankar Choudhary, IPS 2011 batch, is hereby relieved from his duty as DCP (Dwarka), Delhi, with immediate effect and directed to report to police headquarters for further orders. The issue with the approval of Commissioner of Police, Delhi.”